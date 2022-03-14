UrduPoint.com

Riots In Corsica Over Jailed Nationalist Leave Dozens Injured

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2022 | 03:51 PM

Riots in Corsica over jailed nationalist leave dozens injured

Bastia, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :The French government called for calm on Monday after fierce clashes left dozens of demonstrators and police injured on the island of Corsica, where anger over the assault in prison of a nationalist figure has reached boiling point.

Police reported 67 people injured during protests on Sunday, including 44 police, following scenes that onlookers described as akin to urban guerilla war.

Yvan Colonna, who is serving a life sentence for the assassination in 1998 of Corsica's top regional official, Claude Erignac, has been in a coma since being beaten on March 2 in jail by a fellow detainee, a convicted jihadist.

The incident has stoked anger on the island, where some still see Colonna -- who was arrested only in 2003 after a five-year manhunt that eventually found him living as a shepherd in the Corsican mountains -- as a hero in a fight for independence.

Demonstrations and riots have been ongoing since the prison attack, which protesters blame on the French government.

"French government murderers", read placards at Sunday's demonstrations, which brought an estimated between 7,000 and 10,000 people into the streets.

Colonna was jailed in the south of France. The authorities have long rejected his demand to be transferred to Corsica, saying his offence made him a special status detainee.

In a bid to ease tensions, Prime Minister Jean Castex last week removed this status. He also said he would allow the transfer of two other convicted members of the hit team that killed Erignac to Corsica but the move failed to placate their supporters.

Up to 300 masked young demonstrators used Molotov cocktails and rocks against police, who in turn deployed teargas and water cannon in the clashes that broke out in the afternoon and lasted late into the evening.

Prosecutor Arnaud Viornery told AFP that police had told the local population to remain indoors in the town of Bastia, where protesters set the tax office on fire with firebombs.

Corsica, one of the Mediterranean's largest islands, has been French since the 18th Century.

It is known as the "Island of Beauty" because of its unspoiled coastlines, spectacular beaches and mild climate, which have made it popular with tourists, who are the island's main source of income.

But there have also been constant tensions between independence-seeking nationalists and the central government, involving assassinations of officials sent by Paris, as well as frequent murders between the island's rival political factions.

"There is an expression of anger and indignation," Gilles Simeoni, Colonna's former lawyer and a pro-independence politician, said on Sunday.

"The entire Corsican people has been mobilised to protest against injustice and in favour of truth and a real political solution," he said.

One demonstrator at Sunday's protest, Antoine Negretti, said, "Any violence will be the fault of the French government." Seven years of negotiations had yielded no result, the 29-year-old said. "But things have changed thanks to seven days of violence. Violence is necessary," he said.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday he will travel to Corsica on Wednesday for a two-day visit, seeking to "open a cycle of discussions" with all political forces on the island.

He condemned the recent violence and called "for an immediate return to calm".

Related Topics

Injured Attack Century Fire Prime Minister Protest Riots Police Water Interior Minister Jail France Visit Young Bastia Paris Independence March Sunday All Government Top

Recent Stories

vivo V23 5G — The Best in Camera, Technology, Pe ..

Vivo V23 5G — The Best in Camera, Technology, Performance and Appearance

21 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Monday

4 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 22,535 new COVID-19 infections, 8 ..

Malaysia reports 22,535 new COVID-19 infections, 87 more deaths

4 minutes ago
 Fire in shopping mall brought under control

Fire in shopping mall brought under control

4 minutes ago
 China's Jilin reports 895 new local COVID-19 cases ..

China's Jilin reports 895 new local COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 NHMP asks road users to refrain from smoking while ..

NHMP asks road users to refrain from smoking while driving

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>