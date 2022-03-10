UrduPoint.com

Riots Shake Corsica Over Assault Of Jailed Nationalist Figure

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Riots shake Corsica over assault of jailed nationalist figure

Ajaccio, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Violent clashes broke out between protesters and police overnight Wednesday to Thursday on France's Mediterranean island of Corsica where local anger is growing over the assault in prison of a nationalist figure.

Yvan Colonna, who is serving a life sentence for the assassination in 1998 of Corsica's top regional official Claude Erignac, is in a coma after being beaten on March 2 in jail by a fellow detainee, according to investigators.

The detainee is Cameroon national Franck Elong Abe, who is serving time for terror offences after being arrested in Afghanistan.

French prosecutors have charged Colonna's alleged jail assailant with attempted murder in association with a terror group.

Related Topics

Murder Afghanistan Police Jail France Cameroon March Top

Recent Stories

President Alvi inaugurates National Horse and Catt ..

President Alvi inaugurates National Horse and Cattle Show

8 minutes ago
 SpaceX launches 48 more Starlink internet satellit ..

SpaceX launches 48 more Starlink internet satellites into space

8 minutes ago
 Ecuadorian president travels to Chile for Boric's ..

Ecuadorian president travels to Chile for Boric's presidential inauguration

8 minutes ago
 10-yr vision being chalked out to make higher educ ..

10-yr vision being chalked out to make higher education more compatible: Kamran ..

11 minutes ago
 Another golden day for Austrian golden boy Aigner ..

Another golden day for Austrian golden boy Aigner at Winter Paralympics

11 minutes ago
 Seven Distilleries unearthed in Kacha area

Seven Distilleries unearthed in Kacha area

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>