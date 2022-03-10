Riots shake Corsica over assault of jailed nationalist figure

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ajaccio, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Violent clashes broke out between protesters and police overnight Wednesday to Thursday on France's Mediterranean island of Corsica where local anger is growing over the assault in prison of a nationalist figure.

Yvan Colonna, who is serving a life sentence for the assassination in 1998 of Corsica's top regional official Claude Erignac, is in a coma after being beaten on March 2 in jail by a fellow detainee, according to investigators.

The detainee is Cameroon national Franck Elong Abe, who is serving time for terror offences after being arrested in Afghanistan.

French prosecutors have charged Colonna's alleged jail assailant with attempted murder in association with a terror group.