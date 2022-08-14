ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Grand celebrations of Pakistan's 75th Independence Day on August 14, 2022, and 15 years anniversary of the Faculty of Rehabilitation and Allied Health Sciences were observed at Riphah International University.

The management organized a "Campus Tour with Independence Day Celebration" that gave Twin Cities' residents an in-depth tour of the "All Female Campus, Gulberg Greens Islamabad." The event began with the Flag Hoisting Ceremony, during which everyone prayed for Pakistan, its safety, and the peaceful coexistence of its communities and institutions.

A large number of parents and students from Twin Cities attended this ceremony, and they were later given a detailed tour of Gulberg Greens all female Campus, its facilities, well equipped classrooms, distinguished courses, and modern equipment that can shape the student's educational experience.

Moreover, Riphah Healthcare Services established a free health care camp for visitors with top medical experts of twin cities present including Dental, Ophthalmology, Nutritionists, General Medicines, Dermatology, female health and Physiotherapy experts During his address to the students and their parents, Dr. Yawar Hayat, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Riphah International University said that Independence day has great importance for Pakistanis because on this day, we got the freedom to breathe on our own independent land.

He emphasized that this All-Female campus of Riphah International University is a part of a national effort to change people's opinion regarding university education for women and the inculcation of Islamic ethical values in the University's environment.

Dr. Arshad Nawaz, Principal Faculty of Rehabilitation and Allied Health Sciences congratulated the faculty for successfully completing 15 years.

He said that the Rehabilitation department was the pioneer in bringing a 5-year degree in Physical Therapy program to Twin cities which is a huge contribution to the educational sector of Pakistan.

The other participants including Dr. Sarwat Jamila, Deputy Director Gulberg Greens Campus, Dr. Atiq Uz Zafar Khan Dean FSSH and Dr. Muhammad Zubair Dean FC also stated their views on importance of Women's participation in the educational sector.

During the event, students and their parents stopped by the admissions desk to learn more about the offered programs by Riphah International University.

Free consultancy and examination stalls were also arranged by the Lifestyle Medicine Faculty, and Rehabilitation and Allied Health Sciences faculty.

The participants appreciated Riphah International University for providing them with an opportunity to spend a meaningful day on the 14th of August with Riphah team at newly constructed, purpose-built Gulberg Greens campus, Islamabad.