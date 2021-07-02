UrduPoint.com
Rising Food Prices Deepen The Woes Of World's Poorest

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 12:30 PM

Rising food prices deepen the woes of world's poorest

Paris, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Global food prices are rising at their fastest rate in a decade, exacerbating the troubles of the world's most vulnerable nations as they struggle with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is worried that soaring prices could foment further social unrest in countries already mired in political turmoil.

