Rising petrol prices fuel uncertainty at oil giant Petrobras

Brasília, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras is once again in crisis: caught in a political tug of war over rising fuel costs.

Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, seeking re-election in October, is widely blamed by voters for double-digit inflation, polls show, on the back of skyrocketing fuel prices.

Feeling the heat, Bolsonaro last week fired Petrobras CEO Joaquim Silva e Luna, saying the petrol price was "unaffordable" and amounted to a "crime" against Brazilians.

Tied to international market movement, fuel prices in Brazil rose 33 percent in the past year even as the economy recovers from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Russia's war in Ukraine has led to a spike in crude prices in recent weeks, adding to the pressure.

"Manipulating tariff policy is like manipulating the law of gravity," Silva e Luna said after his firing last week.

Inflation in Brazil, meanwhile, rose more than 11 percent in a year, and opinion polls show that three-quarters of Brazilians blame Bolsonaro for their thinning wallets.

Bolsonaro's main rival, leftist former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, has also vowed to "Brazilianize the fuel price" -- meaning to adapt it to the reality on the ground.

Lula, a former trade unionist and popular ex-leader, is the polled favorite ahead of October's vote.