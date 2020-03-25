UrduPoint.com
Rising Tennis Star Seyboth Wild, 20, Reveals He Has Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

Rising tennis star Seyboth Wild, 20, reveals he has coronavirus

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Young Brazilian tennis star Thiago Seyboth Wild announced on Wednesday that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

"I'm here to warn you that I ended up contracting Covid-19. My result came out today," Seyboth Wild, who turned 20 on March 10, said in the Portuguese version of a Twitter post.

On March 1, Seyboth Wild beat Norwegian Casper Ruud in the final of the Chile Open to eclipse Gustavo Kuerten as the youngest Brazilian to win an ATP tournament.

Soon afterwards, he fell ill.

"About 10 days ago, I had a fever and got the flu," he said. "But soon the incubation period of the disease will pass and I'll be fine." "I've been feeling good for the last few days, but I'm appearing here to make everyone happy who has to stay home and take care of themselves.

It's a serious disease, but it can be controlled with everyone's strength," he added.

Other sportspeople to have tested positive for coronavirus range from Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to NBA star Rudy Gobert.

Seyboth Wild is not the youngest athlete with the illness, others include 19-year-old Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

In his shorter English post, the 114th-ranked Brazilian managed a smile as he explained: "I've self-isolated myself for the past week. I've been taking care of myself and following the doctors' instructions.""Stay home. Take care of the people you love," he urged. "And stay safe."

