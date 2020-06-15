Rising trend of water level in Mangla dam: Water Level rose to 1209.75 feet

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) : Jun 15 (APP):Following swift melting of snow on the snow-clad upper reaches of the Himalayan Jammu & Kashmir State, Water level in country's second largest AJK-based reservoir of Mangla dam is swiftly rising as water level in the reservoir was recorded on Monday as 1209.75 feet against the maximum conservation level 1242 feet with live storage of 4.967 MAF of the water, the official sources said.

The minimum operating water level in the dam is 1050 feet, they added.

The inflows of water of Jhelum river at Mangla was reported as 50,000 cusecs with the outflows of 45,000 cusecs , the sources told APP here.

The overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages remained on Monday as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 118900 cusecs and Outflows 125000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 73300 cusecs and outflows 73300 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 50000 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 46600 cusecs and Outflows 18100 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 191000 cusecs and Outflows 183500 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 186000 cusecs and Outflows 175000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 159500 cusecs and Outflows 142300 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 36700 cusecs and Outflows 21400 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 138600 cusecs and Outflows 104200 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 94000cusecs and Outflows 42200 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 55700 cusecs and Outflows 17300 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1453.37 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.338 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1209.75 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage Monday 4.967 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 641.40 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.047 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.