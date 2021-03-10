Rising US energy prices push February inflation up 0.4%: govt

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Rising energy prices drove US consumer inflation up 0.4 percent in February, and the rate for the past 12 months accelerated to 1.7 percent, the government reported Tuesday.

The cost of gasoline at the pump surged 6.

4 percent last month, while fuel oil jumped 9.9 percent and natural gas rose 1.6 percent, the Labor Department reported.

Excluding food and energy, the "core" Consumer price Index (CPI) edged up just 0.1 percent compared to January, and was up 1.3 percent for the past year, the report said.