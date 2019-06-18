UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rivalry And Revelry Mark Mauritania Election Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 09:30 AM

Rivalry and revelry mark Mauritania election campaign

Nouakchott, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :After a campaign rich in colour and steeped in desert traditions, voters in Mauritania will choose Saturday among six candidates vying to succeed President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, who is standing down after a decade in power.

The frontrunner is former general Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, a longtime ally of Abdel Aziz, whose two elected five-year terms were preceded by a military coup in 2008.

His main challenger is Sidi Mohamed Ould Boubacar, who hopes to win enough support to secure a runoff vote on July 6.

He is backed by a coalition led by the main opposition movement, Islamist party Tewassoul, and by Franco-Mauritanian businessman Mohamed Ould Bouamatou, a longtime thorn in the side of the regime.

Nearly 30 percent of voters say they will vote for Ould Ghazaouani and 23 percent for Ould Boubacar, according to a poll by the Mauritanian Centre for Strategic Studies and Research (CMERS), conducted among 1,300 people in the capital Nouakchott last week.

Four other candidates in the conservative Muslim nation are outliers in the race, according to the poll.

Anti-slavery activist Biram Ould Dah Ould Abeid took 9.5 percent, veteran opposition figure Mohamed Ould Moloud 3.7 percent, journalist Baba Hamidou Kane 2.6 percent and political newcomer Mohamed Lemine El-Mourteji El-Wavi 2.1 percent.

Related Topics

Vote Nouakchott Mauritania July Muslim Race Opposition

Recent Stories

NCM warns of poor visibility due to fog

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM

10 hours ago

Naya Pakistan Housing Program: two more sites sele ..

10 hours ago

PML-N government ruined national exchequer: Raja B ..

9 hours ago

Shakib stars as Bangladesh stun West Indies with s ..

10 hours ago

Southwestern China rattled by series of quakes

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.