Rivalry and revelry mark Mauritania election campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

Nouakchott, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :After a campaign rich in colour and steeped in desert traditions, voters in Mauritania will choose Saturday among six candidates vying to succeed President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, who is standing down after a decade in power.

The frontrunner is former general Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, a longtime ally of Abdel Aziz, whose two elected five-year terms were preceded by a military coup in 2008.

His main challenger is Sidi Mohamed Ould Boubacar, who hopes to win enough support to secure a runoff vote on July 6.

He is backed by a coalition led by the main opposition movement, Islamist party Tewassoul, and by Franco-Mauritanian businessman Mohamed Ould Bouamatou, a longtime thorn in the side of the regime.

Nearly 30 percent of voters say they will vote for Ould Ghazaouani and 23 percent for Ould Boubacar, according to a poll by the Mauritanian Centre for Strategic Studies and Research (CMERS), conducted among 1,300 people in the capital Nouakchott last week.

Four other candidates in the conservative Muslim nation are outliers in the race, according to the poll.

Anti-slavery activist Biram Ould Dah Ould Abeid took 9.5 percent, veteran opposition figure Mohamed Ould Moloud 3.7 percent, journalist Baba Hamidou Kane 2.6 percent and political newcomer Mohamed Lemine El-Mourteji El-Wavi 2.1 percent.