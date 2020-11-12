Rivals in I.Coast crisis talks say they have 'broken the ice'

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara and his main rival, Henri Konan Bedie, reported progress Wednesday in their first talks on an election crisis that has claimed scores of lives.

"It was a first meeting to break the ice and restore trust," Ouattara said, while Bedie said, "We have been able to break through the wall of ice and the wall of silence," an AFP journalist reported.

The two men, whose talks were held at an upmarket hotel in Abidjan, said further meetings would take place.