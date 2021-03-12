Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Italy's Luna Rossa continued to match America's Cup favourite Team New Zealand Friday, with the rival yachts on two wins apiece after day two of racing in Auckland's Waitemata Harbour.

Luna Rossa, written off by pundits ahead of the regatta, won the first of two races contested on Friday by 37 seconds, to go up 2-1 in the best-of-13 series.

But defending champions Team New Zealand hit back to make it 2-2 with a 1min 3sec victory in race four.

Racing will resume on Saturday.