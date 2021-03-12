UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rivals Neck-and-neck After America's Cup Day Two

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 10:20 AM

Rivals neck-and-neck after America's Cup day two

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Italy's Luna Rossa continued to match America's Cup favourite Team New Zealand Friday, with the rival yachts on two wins apiece after day two of racing in Auckland's Waitemata Harbour.

Luna Rossa, written off by pundits ahead of the regatta, won the first of two races contested on Friday by 37 seconds, to go up 2-1 in the best-of-13 series.

But defending champions Team New Zealand hit back to make it 2-2 with a 1min 3sec victory in race four.

Racing will resume on Saturday.

Related Topics

Auckland Race New Zealand

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 12, 2021 in Pakistan

6 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

EU welcomes Libyan unity government

8 hours ago

AED4.3 bn in credit facilities to UAE quarrying &a ..

10 hours ago

Met office indicates additional water requirement ..

9 hours ago

Alfa Romeo chief Vasseur positive for Covid-19, si ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.