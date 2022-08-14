BUENOS AIRES, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :River Plate's resurgent form in Argentina's Primera Division continued on Saturday with a 4-1 home victory over Newell's Old Boys.

Pablo Solari scored two first-half goals before Javier Pinola and Matias Suarez also hit the target after the interval.

Pablo Perez scored in the 64th minute for Newell's, who had just 39% of possession and two shots on target.

After a poor start to the season, River have now won four of their past five matches to rise to fourth in the 28-team standings, seven points behind leaders Atletico Tucuman.

Newell's Old Boys are 15th, having lost four and drawn one of their past five encounters.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Tigre drew 0-0 at Defensa y Justicia, Rosario Central won 3-1 at home to Barracas and Independiente drew 1-1 at Lanus.