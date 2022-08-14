UrduPoint.com

River Plate Beat Newell's To Enter Top Four

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2022 | 01:40 PM

River Plate beat Newell's to enter top four

BUENOS AIRES, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :River Plate's resurgent form in Argentina's Primera Division continued on Saturday with a 4-1 home victory over Newell's Old Boys.

Pablo Solari scored two first-half goals before Javier Pinola and Matias Suarez also hit the target after the interval.

Pablo Perez scored in the 64th minute for Newell's, who had just 39% of possession and two shots on target.

After a poor start to the season, River have now won four of their past five matches to rise to fourth in the 28-team standings, seven points behind leaders Atletico Tucuman.

Newell's Old Boys are 15th, having lost four and drawn one of their past five encounters.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Tigre drew 0-0 at Defensa y Justicia, Rosario Central won 3-1 at home to Barracas and Independiente drew 1-1 at Lanus.

Related Topics

Poor Rosario Argentina Atletico Madrid

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

13 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

13 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

13 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.