River Plate beats Defensa to stay in touch with leaders

BUENOS AIRES, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) --:Enzo Fernandez and Santiago Simon scored in either side of halftime as River Plate secured a 2-1 away victory over Defensa y Justicia in Argentina's Primera Division on Saturday.

Walter Bou scored late for the hosts but it wasn't enough for Defensa to avoid their second loss of the campaign.

The result leaves River with 16 points from eight games, two points behind leaders Racing Club. Defensa is fourth, two points further back.

Elsewhere, a late Cristian Colman strike handed Arsenal Sarandi a 2-2 draw at Boca Juniors.