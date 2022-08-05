UrduPoint.com

River Plate Eyeing Move For Otamendi

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2022 | 03:00 PM

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :River Plate could make a move to sign veteran Benfica defender Nicolas Otamendi, according to the Argentine club's vice president.

Otamendi's contract with the Portuguese outfit will expire next June, meaning he will be free to sign a pre-contract with another club in January.

"We will always try to sign the best players that are available and if, after the World Cup, there is a chance for Otamendi, we will open our doors to him," River Plate vice president Matias Patanian said on Thursday.

Otamendi has made 82 appearances for Benfica since joining the Primeira Liga club from Manchester City in 2020.

He is expected to be included in Argentina's squad for the World Cup, to be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18. The Albiceleste are in Group C alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

