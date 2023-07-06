River Plate move closer to Argentine top flight crown

BUENOS AIRES,July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Nicolas de la Cruz and Lucas Beltran scored either side of halftime as leaders River Plate eased to a 2-0 home win over Colon in Argentina's Primera Division on Wednesday.

De la Cruz opened the scoring by curling a free-kick into the top left corner and Beltran doubled the advantage with a cool finish after combining with Nacho Fernandez on the hour.

The result leaves River Plate 11 points clear of second-placed San Lorenzo with four games remaining.

Colon are 24th in the 28-team standings with just four wins so far from 23 league outings.

River, who have won 17 and lost only two of their 23 games in the top flight this season, need only one more victory to be guaranteed of the title.

In other Primera Division fixtures on Wednesday, Godoy Cruz won 2-1 at home to Platense, Banfield prevailed 2-1 at Tigre, Estudiantes held Rosario Central to a goalless draw and Racing Club were held to a 1-1 home draw by San Lorenzo.