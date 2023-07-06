Open Menu

River Plate Move Closer To Argentine Top Flight Crown

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2023 | 01:40 PM

River Plate move closer to Argentine top flight crown

BUENOS AIRES,July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Nicolas de la Cruz and Lucas Beltran scored either side of halftime as leaders River Plate eased to a 2-0 home win over Colon in Argentina's Primera Division on Wednesday.

De la Cruz opened the scoring by curling a free-kick into the top left corner and Beltran doubled the advantage with a cool finish after combining with Nacho Fernandez on the hour.

The result leaves River Plate 11 points clear of second-placed San Lorenzo with four games remaining.

Colon are 24th in the 28-team standings with just four wins so far from 23 league outings.

River, who have won 17 and lost only two of their 23 games in the top flight this season, need only one more victory to be guaranteed of the title.

In other Primera Division fixtures on Wednesday, Godoy Cruz won 2-1 at home to Platense, Banfield prevailed 2-1 at Tigre, Estudiantes held Rosario Central to a goalless draw and Racing Club were held to a 1-1 home draw by San Lorenzo.

Related Topics

San Lorenzo Rosario Colon Argentina From Top

Recent Stories

Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits s ..

Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits suicide

11 minutes ago
 Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passe ..

Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passes away at 48

27 minutes ago
 Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

43 minutes ago
 PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Bu ..

PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Buner, Torghar districts

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB m ..

Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB management committee

2 hours ago
Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bri ..

Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bridge between both countries: Ma ..

2 hours ago
 Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cu ..

Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers draw

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to be ..

Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to begin tomorrow in Geneva

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous