Riyadh Confirms Commitment To 'OPEC Plus' Deal With Russia
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2022 | 09:10 AM
Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia has confirmed its commitment to the OPEC+ agreement during talks Sunday with French President Emmanuel Macron, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made the comments during a conversation with Macron that also covered the situation in Ukraine and its impact on the energy markets, said the agency.