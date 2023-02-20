UrduPoint.com

Riyadh Governor To Attend Launch Of 3rd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Riyadh governor to attend launch of 3rd Riyadh International Humanitarian forum tomorrow

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and on his behalf, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Riyadh Region will attend the launch of the Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum (RIHF) in its third session on February, 20th, 2023.

The RIHF is organized by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) in partnership with the United Nations (UN) and its humanitarian organizations in Riyadh.

The RIHF will see the participation of many leaders from the Kingdom, the Gulf, other Arab countries, international governmental and non-governmental organizations, UN organizations working in the humanitarian field, and experts to discuss developments in humanitarian and relief issues in various countries around the world.

