Riyadh Police arrests two individuals attempting to sell narcotics

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Riyadh Police have arrested two citizens for attempting to sell hashish, cocaine and narcotic pills. The two were referred to the Public Prosecution.

Security agencies are calling on the public to report information concerning drug smuggling or selling by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern regions and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.

The public may also contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control at 995 or through email: 995@gdnc.gov.sa. All reports will be treated with strict confidentiality.