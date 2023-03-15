Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :On behalf of Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Riyadh region, Dr Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudairy, the Undersecretary of Riyadh region, attended here on Wednesday the reception party of the Embassy of the Republic of Greece on the occasion of its country's National Day.

Upon his arrival at the venue, Al-Sudairy was received by the Ambassador of Greece to the Kingdom, Alexis Konstantopoulos, and the embassy staff.

The event was also attended by a number of members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.