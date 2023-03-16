(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :On behalf of Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Riyadh region, Dr. Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudairy and the Undersecretary of Riyadh region attended the reception party at the Embassy of the Republic of Ireland on the occasion of its country's National Day.

Upon arriving at the venue, Al-Sudairy was welcomed by Gerry Cunningham, the Ambassador of Ireland to the Kingdom, and the embassy staff.

The event was also attended by several members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Saudi Arabia.