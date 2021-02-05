UrduPoint.com
Riyadh Releases Two Saudi-US Political Prisoners: Campaigners

Fri 05th February 2021 | 09:10 AM

Riyadh releases two Saudi-US political prisoners: campaigners

Riyadh, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia on Thursday provisionally released two Saudi-Americans after nearly two years of detention, campaigners and sources close to their families said.

Salah al-Haider, the son of a leading women's rights activist and Bader al-Ibrahim, a writer and doctor, were detained in April 2019 and charged with terrorism-related crimes.

Their release was reported by campaign groups Prisoners of Conscience and the Washington-based Freedom Initiative as well as two sources close to both their families who requested anonymity.

They were released pending trial in the kingdom's Specialized Criminal Court (SCC) and their next court hearing is set for March 8, Freedom Initiative said.

