'Riyadh summits Yielded historic results'

Occupied Al-Quds, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Palestine Riyad Al-Malki praised the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH the Crown Prince for what he described as the 'beyond expectations' results garnered by the Riyadh summits held over the weekend which gathered leaders of the Arab-Gulf with China.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Al-Malki said the outcoms of Riyadh summits have covered all issues, topped by the Palestinian cause, which he said was seen strong and of great interest in any word and in any official statement.

In particular, he extended thanks to and appreciation of the Saudi leadership for being faithful to their commitments, reflecting a spirit of accountability and collective work as they revealed faith to the central issues of Arab nation, led by the Palestinian issue, citing the influential role HRH the Crown Prince has played to drive the meetings to outstanding successes.

Al-Malki confirmed that the Palestinian leadership and people are so satisfied with the results of the summits.