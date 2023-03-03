Riyadh to host International entertainment forum next week

Riyadh, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The capital, Riyadh will host from 7 to 8 March, the International Entertainment Forum to be organized by the General Entertainment Authority in partnership with the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA), which comprises more than 6000 members in the entertainment industry in more than 100 countries around the world.

As a would-be major entertainment event, the Forum will be the most prominent of its kind in the middle East.

The Forum will also provide a platform for entertainment industry experts to exchange expertise, showcase their products, and discuss the latest developments and innovations in the field.

On the sidelines of the forum, an exhibition will be organized for local and global companies specialized in the business of the entertainment industry.

The forum aims at exploring the latest international innovations in the entertainment industry and show-business success measurement tools, in addition to discussing the challenges facing the sector and support to its strategies and programs.