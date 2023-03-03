UrduPoint.com

Riyadh To Host International Entertainment Forum Next Week

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Riyadh to host International entertainment forum next week

Riyadh, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The capital, Riyadh will host from 7 to 8 March, the International Entertainment Forum to be organized by the General Entertainment Authority in partnership with the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA), which comprises more than 6000 members in the entertainment industry in more than 100 countries around the world.

As a would-be major entertainment event, the Forum will be the most prominent of its kind in the middle East.

The Forum will also provide a platform for entertainment industry experts to exchange expertise, showcase their products, and discuss the latest developments and innovations in the field.

On the sidelines of the forum, an exhibition will be organized for local and global companies specialized in the business of the entertainment industry.

The forum aims at exploring the latest international innovations in the entertainment industry and show-business success measurement tools, in addition to discussing the challenges facing the sector and support to its strategies and programs.

Related Topics

World Exchange Business Riyadh Middle East March Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan values its longstanding relationship with ..

Pakistan values its longstanding relationship with US: PM

14 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE&#039;s space mission is another s ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s space mission is another step on a voyage of discovery

56 minutes ago
 NCM warns of fog formation and poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formation and poor visibility

56 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on National Day

56 minutes ago
 China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidi ..

China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidity via reverse repos

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.