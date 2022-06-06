RMB treasury bonds to be issued in Hong Kong

BEIJING, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :China's Ministry of Finance will issue renminbi treasury bonds worth 23 billion Yuan (about 3.43 billion U.S. Dollars) in Hong Kong this year, according to a statement on the ministry's website Monday.

The treasury bonds will be issued in four batches, with the first batch worth 7.5 billion yuan going on sale on June 15, it said.

The first batch will include two-year bonds worth 2.5 billion yuan, three-year bonds worth 2.5 billion yuan, and five-year bonds worth 2.5 billion yuan.

The second, third, and fourth batches will be 5 billion yuan, 5.5 billion yuan, and 5 billion yuan, respectively, the statement said.