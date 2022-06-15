RMB treasury bonds worth 7.5 bln yuan issued in Hong Kong

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :China's Ministry of Finance issued this year's first batch of renminbi treasury bonds in Hong Kong on Wednesday, according to a statement on its website.

The first batch worth 7.5 billion Yuan (about 1.1 billion U.S. Dollars) included two-year bonds worth 2.

5 billion yuan, three-year bonds worth 2.5 billion yuan, and five-year bonds worth 2.5 billion yuan, it said.

The treasury bonds worth 23 billion yuan will be issued in four batches this year. The second, third, and fourth batches will be 5 billion yuan, 5.5 billion yuan, and 5 billion yuan, respectively, the statement said.