RMB's Global Payment Share Up In August

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2022 | 02:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Chinese Currency renminbi (RMB), or the Yuan, saw its share in global payments rise for a fourth straight month in August, a report has said.

The RMB's global share was up from 2.2 percent in July to 2.

31 percent last month, according to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, a global provider of financial messaging services. The currency remained the fifth most active currency.

In August, the RMB payments value gained 9.25 percent from a month ago, higher than the 4.01-percent increase in that of all payments currencies.

In terms of international payments excluding the Euro-zone, the RMB continued to rank sixth with a share of 1.55 percent.

