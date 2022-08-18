(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) --:The Chinese Currency renminbi (RMB), or the Yuan, saw its share in global payments rise from 2.17 percent in June to 2.2 percent last month, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) said Thursday in a monthly report.

RMB has retained its position as the fifth most active currency for global payments by value, according to the report.

While the payments of all currencies, in general, fell 7.87 percent in July from a month ago, RMB payments value decreased by 6.7 percent.