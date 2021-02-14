Road accident claims 14 lives in S. India

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :At least 14 people died and four were injured when a small private van carrying passengers collided head-on with a truck in India's southern state of Andhra Pradesh, early on Sunday, a local police officer said.

The dead included eight women and all the injured were children.

According to the police, the mishap occurred near the Madarpuram village of the Kurnool district. The injured were sent to a government hospital.

According to the police, the passenger van hit the road divider at a high speed, jumped over the divider and collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction on the other side of the road.

Following the collision, the van was crushed under the wheels of the truck and was dragged for a few meters before coming to a halt, said local media reports.