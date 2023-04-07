Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Road Accident Deaths Drop 15 Percent In Vietnam In Q1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Road accident deaths drop 15 percent in Vietnam in Q1

HANOI,April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Road traffic crashes claimed more than 1,400 lives in Vietnam in January-March this year, down 15.2 percent from a year ago, the Vietnam news newspaper reported on Friday.

The number of non-fatal injuries, with many incurring disability, from road accidents during the cited period fell 8.6 percent to nearly 1,580, the report said, citing the National Traffic Safety Committee.

The total number of accidents nationwide declined 15.4 percent to more than 2,300, of which almost 99 percent were recorded as road traffic crashes, the committee said.

Authorities were able to identify the causes of around 65 percent of all road traffic accidents in the March quarter, Khuat Viet Hung, executive vice chairman of the traffic safety committee, told a conference.

Official data showed 14.7 percent of the accidents were due to non-adherence to lane driving and careless overtaking, 7.7 percent caused by unsafe direction changing, 2.2 percent by driving under the influence of alcohol or substances, 2.1 percent by jaywalking and 1.7 percent were due to overspeeding.

Related Topics

Road Traffic Vietnam March All From

Recent Stories

ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals End ..

ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign with AED10 ..

24 minutes ago
 Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation hold ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation holds Ramadan Iftar with hundreds ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrea ..

Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrease in workplace injury frequen ..

1 hour ago
 InstaShop supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ ..

InstaShop supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign

1 hour ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 ECNEC approves development projects worth over Rs1 ..

ECNEC approves development projects worth over Rs1312b

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.