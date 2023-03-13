UrduPoint.com

Road Accident Kills 1, Injures 30 In W. Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Road accident kills 1, injures 30 in W. Afghanistan

Afghanistan,mARCH 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :One commuter was killed and 30 others including women and children were injured as a passenger-bus turned turtle in Afghanistan's western Farah province on Sunday, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported on Monday.

The accident took place late on Sunday when the driver of the bus lost control, killing one on the spot and injuring 30 others, some of whom were in critical condition, the news agency reported.

Dilapidated roads, lack of safety measures and reckless driving often claim lives in the mountainous and war-ravaged country.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Afghanistan Driver Farah Women Sunday

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs witnesses 22.3% growth in completed ..

Dubai Customs witnesses 22.3% growth in completed refund claims to 1.2 million i ..

9 minutes ago
 4th edition of GOTECH conference begins in Dubai

4th edition of GOTECH conference begins in Dubai

39 minutes ago
 University of Sharjah participates in SpaceOps 202 ..

University of Sharjah participates in SpaceOps 2023

54 minutes ago
 Wall Street stocks slump while regional banks unde ..

Wall Street stocks slump while regional banks under stress

21 minutes ago
 Imran Khan leads rally from Zaman Park to Data Dar ..

Imran Khan leads rally from Zaman Park to Data Darbar

1 hour ago
 Tawam Hospital completes endoscopic orbital surger ..

Tawam Hospital completes endoscopic orbital surgery for hemorrhagic tumour remov ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.