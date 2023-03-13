Road accident kills 1, injures 30 in W. Afghanistan

Afghanistan,mARCH 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :One commuter was killed and 30 others including women and children were injured as a passenger-bus turned turtle in Afghanistan's western Farah province on Sunday, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported on Monday.

The accident took place late on Sunday when the driver of the bus lost control, killing one on the spot and injuring 30 others, some of whom were in critical condition, the news agency reported.

Dilapidated roads, lack of safety measures and reckless driving often claim lives in the mountainous and war-ravaged country.