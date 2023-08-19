Road accident kills 1, injures 4 in N. Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AFHANISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :A traveler has been confirmed dead and four others were injured as a car overturned in north Afghanistan's Badakhshan province on Friday, a traffic police official Yar Mohammad said Saturday.

The accident occurred in Yawan District of Badakhshan province on Friday evening when a car turned turtle due to reckless driving, killing one on the spot and injuring four others, Mohammad added.

All the injured have been taken to hospital for medical treatment.

This is the second road accident in Afghanistan since Thursday morning. In the previous accident in Helmand Province on Thursday afternoon, one traveler was killed and 12 others were injured.