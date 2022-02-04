Road accident kills 18 in northeast Nigeria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kano, Nigeria, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Eighteen people were killed when a car collided head-on with a passenger bus in northeast Nigeria, a road safety official said Friday.

The crash happened late Thursday along a highway in Yobe State outside the commercial city of Potiskum, said Hussaini Haruna, a spokesman for the Federal road safety commission in the state.

"A total of 18 people died in the accident which was caused by speeding and violations of traffic rules," Haruna told AFP.

Three other people were injured in the crash, he added.

Accidents are common on Nigeria's poorly maintained roads due to speeding and disregard of traffic rules.

Last year, Nigeria recorded 10,637 road accidents which claimed 5,101 lives and injured 30,690 people, according to figures by the road safety commission.