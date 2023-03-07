Road accident kills 2 in W. Afghanistan

QALA-E-NAW, Afghanistan, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) --:Two commuters have been killed and seven others injured as a mini-bus turned turtle in Afghanistan's western Badghis province, a local official said Tuesday.

According to Hanzala Jawandi, spokesman for the governor of Badghis province, the deadly accident occurred on the Herat-Badghis highway when the Herat-bound mini-bus deviated from the road and overturned due to reckless driving on Monday evening.

Two women were killed and seven others, including women and children, injured with some in critical condition, the official added.

Congested roads, lack of safety measures and reckless driving often claim lives of travelers in the mountainous and war-ravaged country.