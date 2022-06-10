UrduPoint.com

Road Accident Kills 4 In Kyrgyzstan

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2022 | 04:00 PM

BISHKEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Four people were killed on Friday in a road accident when a passenger car and a truck collided in east Kyrgyzstan.

According to the traffic police, the driver of a Volkswagen Passat fell asleep, drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a Volvo truck.

The driver and three passengers of the car were killed.

The accident occurred at about 05:40 local time (GMT 2340) on the Balykchy-Ananyevo-Karakol highway in the Issyk-Kul region, said the press service of the Main Directorate for Road Safety of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

An investigation is underway.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

