Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :At least four commuters were killed and 10 others injured in a road accident that happened in Afghanistan's northern Balkh province, the provincial police office confirmed in a statement on Sunday.

The deadly accident took place on a road linking Sholgara district to Balkh provincial capital Mazar-I-Sharif city late Saturday when two Corolla cars collided with each other, leaving four passengers including women and children dead on the spot and injuring 10 others, the statement said.

The statement blamed the recklessness of the drivers and the poor condition of the roads for the deadly accident in the mountainous area.

On Tuesday, four commuters were killed and eight others wounded in a similar accident in the country's western Badghis province.