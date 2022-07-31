UrduPoint.com

Road Accident Kills 4, Injures 10 In Afghanistan's Balkh Province

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Road accident kills 4, injures 10 in Afghanistan's Balkh province

Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :At least four commuters were killed and 10 others injured in a road accident that happened in Afghanistan's northern Balkh province, the provincial police office confirmed in a statement on Sunday.

The deadly accident took place on a road linking Sholgara district to Balkh provincial capital Mazar-I-Sharif city late Saturday when two Corolla cars collided with each other, leaving four passengers including women and children dead on the spot and injuring 10 others, the statement said.

The statement blamed the recklessness of the drivers and the poor condition of the roads for the deadly accident in the mountainous area.

On Tuesday, four commuters were killed and eight others wounded in a similar accident in the country's western Badghis province.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Afghanistan Police Poor Road Road Accident Balkh Women Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during ..

Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during new Islamic year

14 hours ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

14 hours ago
 Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the a ..

Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the art health facilities

14 hours ago
 Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.