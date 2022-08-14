UrduPoint.com

Road Accident Kills 5, Injures 4 In Indonesia's West Java

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Road accident kills 5, injures 4 in Indonesia's West Java

JAKARTA, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Five people were killed and four others were injured on Sunday after a truck carrying wheat lost its brake on the way from Sukabumi regency to Cianjur regency in West Java.

The truck first hit two cars parked on the roadside, and then three motorbikes from the opposite direction and some pedestrians before crashing into a house fence and overturning, Cianjur Police Chief Doni Hermawan said.

Those who died were motorcyclists and pedestrians, Hermawan added.

All the dead and injured have been taken to the nearest medical centers.

The accident caused traffic jams in both directions, making it difficult for the medical staff to evacuate the victims.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Police Died Traffic Sukabumi Sunday From Wheat

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

7 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

16 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

16 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

16 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.