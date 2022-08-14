JAKARTA, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Five people were killed and four others were injured on Sunday after a truck carrying wheat lost its brake on the way from Sukabumi regency to Cianjur regency in West Java.

The truck first hit two cars parked on the roadside, and then three motorbikes from the opposite direction and some pedestrians before crashing into a house fence and overturning, Cianjur Police Chief Doni Hermawan said.

Those who died were motorcyclists and pedestrians, Hermawan added.

All the dead and injured have been taken to the nearest medical centers.

The accident caused traffic jams in both directions, making it difficult for the medical staff to evacuate the victims.