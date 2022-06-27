Road accident kills 9, injures 4 in NE Egypt

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :At least nine people were killed and four others injured on Monday after a lorry collided with a microbus in northeastern Egypt, state-run Ahram newspaper reported.

Initial investigations showed that the accident took place when the driver of the microbus, which was carrying 14 passengers, attempted to take a U-turn while travelling at high speed on the Cairo-Ain Sokhna highway and was hit by a lorry, according to the report.

Road accidents are common in Egypt because of shoddy road maintenance and lax enforcement of traffic laws.

In order to lower the number of traffic accidents, Egypt has been upgrading its road network over the past few years by building new roads and bridges and repairing existing ones.