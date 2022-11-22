JAKARTA, Nov. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :At least eight people were killed and 20 others hospitalized in a single-vehicle road accident in Indonesia's Central Java province on Monday evening.

The accident took place in Bumiharjo Village in Wonogiri regency at around 20:30 local time when a minibus carrying passengers lost power while driving up a hill.

"The minibus then fell into a pool belonging to a local," provincial police spokesman Iqbal Alqudussy told media on Tuesday.

All the victims were sent to nearby hospitals for further identification.

Deadly road accidents, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions and reckless driving, are frequently reported in Indonesia.