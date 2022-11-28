UrduPoint.com

Road Accident Kills Four, Injures 10 In North Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Road accident kills four, injures 10 in north Afghanistan

Afghanistan, Nov. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Four commuters have been confirmed dead and 10 others injured as a car collided with a vehicle coming from opposite direction in Khawja Sabzpush district of northern Afghanistan's Faryab province, head of provincial department of information and culture Mawlawi Shamsullah Mohammadi said Monday.

The accident took place late Sunday leaving four dead, including a woman and her child, and injured 10 others, some in critical condition.

A similar accident killed three people and injured four others as a car collided with a truck in Samangan province late Saturday.

