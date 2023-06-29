Open Menu

Road Accident Kills Four, Injures Two In Central Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :At least four commuters were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Afghanistan's central Bamyan province on Thursday, a statement of the provincial police said.

The deadly accident occurred early Thursday morning in the Band-e-Amir district of the province when a vehicle turned turtle due to reckless driving, leaving four people dead and two others injured.

This is the second road accident in Afghanistan since Friday. In the previous one reported in the northern Baghlan province, two travelers were killed and 21 others injured.

Poorly constructed roads, reckless driving, and lack of safety measures during travel are the main reasons for road accidents in the mountainous country.

