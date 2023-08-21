Open Menu

Road Accident Kills One, Injures 11 In E. Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Afghanistan, Aug. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :One person has been confirmed dead and 11 others were injured in a road accident in Afghanistan's eastern Ghazni province on Sunday, an official said on Monday.

Two cars collided on Ghazni-Bamyan Highway in Qarabagh district Sunday evening, killing one traveler and injuring 11 others, some of whom in critical condition, provincial police spokesman Abukhalid Sarhadi said.

All the injured have been taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Ramshackle roads, old vehicles, lack of safety measures and reckless driving on congested highways are the main reasons for road accidents in mountainous Afghanistan.

Nearly 400 people have reportedly been killed in road mishaps in the country over the past three months.

