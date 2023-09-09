Road accident kills one, injures 14 in east Afghanistan

Afghanistan, Sept. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :One commuter was killed with 14 others injured in a road accident in east Afghanistan's Kapisa province on Friday evening, the provincial police said in a statement on Saturday.

Police said that two cars collided on a road in Tagab district, leaving one dead on the spot and 14 others injured, including eight women, with some in critical condition.

A day earlier, two commuters were killed and 10 others injured in a similar road accident in the neighboring Laghman province.

Dilapidated roads, lack of safety measures during travel, using old vehicles and reckless driving are often blamed for road accidents in Afghanistan.