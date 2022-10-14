Road accident kills seven in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Oct. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) APP):Seven people have died in a traffic accident in southern Kyrgyzstan's Jalal-Abad Oblast, the regional traffic safety department said Friday.

The accident occurred at the Ala-Bel pass of the Bishkek-Osh highway, which connects the north and south of the country.

The collision between two vehicles also left two people injured.

Statistics show that since the beginning of the year, 4,972 road accidents have occurred in Kyrgyzstan, killing 477 people in total.