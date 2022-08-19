UrduPoint.com

Road Accidents Claim 942 Lives In Cambodia In First Half Of Year

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Road accidents claim 942 lives in Cambodia in first half of year

PHONOM PENH. (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :The number of road fatalities in Cambodia declined to 942 people in the first half of 2022, a decrease of 9 percent from 1,033 over the same period last year, Ministry of Public Works and Transport secretary of state Min Manavy said here on Friday.

"Among the dead, 759, or 80.5 percent, were motorcyclists, and 558 of them were unhelmeted," she said during the biannual meeting of the National Road Safety Committee.

Besides the death toll, the accidents injured 2,235 others during the January-June period this year, down 31 percent from 3,227 over the same period last year, she added.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Road Same Cambodia From

Recent Stories

PCB presents new proposal to franchises to adopt p ..

PCB presents new proposal to franchises to adopt player auction model

20 minutes ago
 Rupee makes some gain against US dollar in interba ..

Rupee makes some gain against US dollar in interbank

2 hours ago
 OIC in Solidarity with Algeria over Fire Hazards

OIC in Solidarity with Algeria over Fire Hazards

2 hours ago
 UVAS, SPCA & Brook Pakistan jointly arranges consu ..

UVAS, SPCA & Brook Pakistan jointly arranges consultative meeting on the

2 hours ago
 HUAWEI Band 6 Offers All-Day Health Monitoring for ..

HUAWEI Band 6 Offers All-Day Health Monitoring for Proactive Health Management

2 hours ago
 COAS, US CENTCOM Commander discuss regional securi ..

COAS, US CENTCOM Commander discuss regional security

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.