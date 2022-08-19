Road accidents claim 942 lives in Cambodia in first half of year

PHONOM PENH. (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :The number of road fatalities in Cambodia declined to 942 people in the first half of 2022, a decrease of 9 percent from 1,033 over the same period last year, Ministry of Public Works and Transport secretary of state Min Manavy said here on Friday.

"Among the dead, 759, or 80.5 percent, were motorcyclists, and 558 of them were unhelmeted," she said during the biannual meeting of the National Road Safety Committee.

Besides the death toll, the accidents injured 2,235 others during the January-June period this year, down 31 percent from 3,227 over the same period last year, she added.