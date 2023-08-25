Road accidents kill 4, injure 9 in north Afghanistan

AYBAK, Afghanistan, Aug. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) --:Four commuters were killed and nine others injured in two road crashes in north Afghanistan's Samangan province on Thursday, a traffic police official Neyaz Mohammad said Friday.

In the first accident, a car overturned due to reckless driving on the Baghlan-Samangan highway in the Qachen area of Samangan province on Thursday evening, leaving four dead on the spot and eight others injured, while minutes later in the same area, two cars collided, leaving one commuter injured, the officials added.

All the injured have been taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

A day earlier, on Wednesday, a road accident also killed one commuter and injured four others in Afghanistan's Nuristan province.