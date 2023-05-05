UrduPoint.com

Road Comedy "Godspeed" Continues To Lead China's Box Office Chart

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2023 | 09:50 AM

BEIJING, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The domestic road comedy "Godspeed" continued to lead the Chinese daily box office chart on Thursday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Friday.

The film tells the bittersweet story of a family of four accidentally embarking on a truck journey full of laughter and tears.

The movie generated a revenue of around 30.18 million Yuan (about 4.37 million U.S. Dollars) on the seventh day of screening.

"Top Gun"-style movie "Born to Fly" came in second with a daily earning of around 20.9 million yuan.

It was followed by the domestic romance "All These Years," which raked in about 9.13 million yuan on Thursday.

