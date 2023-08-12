Open Menu

Road Crash In N. Algeria Kills 6, Injures 9

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ALGIERS, Aug. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) --:Six people were killed and nine others injured after a truck collided with a bus in the northern Algerian province of Djelfa on Friday, Algeria's Civil Protection Authority said in a statement.

Ambulances and rescue teams rushed to the scene after the accident took place near the city of Ain Oussara, according to the emergency response service.

The injured people have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, it added, without elaborating on the cause of the accident.

More than 90 percent of road accidents in Algeria are caused by human errors, particularly drivers' negligence. Other causes include the poor state of roads and cars and environmental factors, according to Algeria's National Center for Prevention and Road Safety.

