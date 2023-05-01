UrduPoint.com

Road Crash Injures 13 In N. Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Road crash injures 13 in N. Afghanistan

Afghanistan, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Around 13 commuters including a woman sustained injuries in a road accident in Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province on Sunday afternoon.

Provincial director for traffic police Mohammad Akram said on Monday the accident occurred in Raghistan district when a vehicle turned turtle due to reckless driving, leaving 13 injured, some in critical condition, Akram added.

This is the third road accident in Afghanistan since Friday. A road accident in the northern Takhar province on Friday injured nine travelers; while a day later on Saturday 13 travelers sustained injuries as a mini-bus collided with a car in the eastern Paktia province.

Reckless driving on congested roads and lack of safety measures during travel are mostly blamed for deadly road accidents in mountainous Afghanistan.

At least 30 commuters have been confirmed dead and more than 250 others injured due to road accidents in Afghanistan over the past two weeks.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Afghanistan Police Road Vehicle Car Road Accident Traffic Women Sunday

Recent Stories

GPSSA introduces its first transformational projec ..

GPSSA introduces its first transformational project ‘Shourak’

28 minutes ago
 Hina Altaf admits she didn't want to marry before ..

Hina Altaf admits she didn't want to marry before tying the knot with Agha Ali

43 minutes ago
 PM directs to stay alert, use all resources for he ..

PM directs to stay alert, use all resources for help of people during current ra ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber announced as Supporting Partner ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber announced as Supporting Partner for Annual Investment Meeting

2 hours ago
 &#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 59 ..

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 592 for May 2023

3 hours ago
 Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council signs MoU w ..

Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council signs MoU with PwC Academy

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.