Road crash injures 13 in N. Afghanistan

Afghanistan, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Around 13 commuters including a woman sustained injuries in a road accident in Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province on Sunday afternoon.

Provincial director for traffic police Mohammad Akram said on Monday the accident occurred in Raghistan district when a vehicle turned turtle due to reckless driving, leaving 13 injured, some in critical condition, Akram added.

This is the third road accident in Afghanistan since Friday. A road accident in the northern Takhar province on Friday injured nine travelers; while a day later on Saturday 13 travelers sustained injuries as a mini-bus collided with a car in the eastern Paktia province.

Reckless driving on congested roads and lack of safety measures during travel are mostly blamed for deadly road accidents in mountainous Afghanistan.

At least 30 commuters have been confirmed dead and more than 250 others injured due to road accidents in Afghanistan over the past two weeks.