Open Menu

Road Crash Kills 1, Injures 2 In East Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Road crash kills 1, injures 2 in east Afghanistan

AFGHANISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :A traveler has been confirmed dead and two others were injured in a road crash in east Afghanistan's Kapisa province on Friday, said a statement of the provincial police headquarters on Saturday.

The accident occurred in the Nijrab District of Kapisa province on Friday afternoon, killing one on the spot and injuring two others, the statement added.

The preliminary investigation found over-speeding to be the Primary cause of the fatal crash, the statement said, noting the injured were receiving treatment at a local hospital.

On Thursday, two road accidents also killed five commuters and injured nine others in Samangan province.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Afghanistan Police Road

Recent Stories

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for ..

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women ..

42 minutes ago
 UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#0 ..

UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#039; on Monday

2 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Cl ..

Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Clean Energy inspires countries ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

7 hours ago
 Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at ..

Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at Bochum

16 hours ago
Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi bil ..

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi billion land scam case

16 hours ago
 Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minis ..

Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minister

16 hours ago
 Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Pri ..

Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Prix pole

16 hours ago
 Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cu ..

Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cup for Dupont's France

16 hours ago
 Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vild ..

Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vilda, offer to quit over Rubiales ..

16 hours ago
 'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send ..

'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send World Cup warning

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous