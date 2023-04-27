UrduPoint.com

Road Crash Kills 11, Injures 9 In Afghanistan's Northern Province

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :At least 11 commuters were killed and nine others injured in a road accident in Afghanistan's northern Balkh province on Wednesday evening, provincial police spokesman Mohammad Asif Waziri said on Thursday.

The accident occurred in Nahr-e-Shahi district when a car overturned due to reckless driving , killing 11 including some women and children on the spot and injuring nine others, some in critical condition, the official added.

This is the fifth road accident in Afghanistan since Sunday. Earlier a road accident claimed the lives of five travelers in the western Badghis province on Tuesday; while six others lost their lives in a similar road crash in the northern Baghlan province a day earlier on Monday.

Reckless driving on congested roads and lack of safety measures during travel often cause deadly accidents in mountainous Afghanistan.

At least 30 people have been confirmed dead and more than 200 others injured in Afghanistan since Friday, the first day of Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of the fasting month Ramadan in the war-torn country.

